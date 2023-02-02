“Never Let Me Go” Series Adaptation Canceled at FX

Just a few months after a series adaptation of Never Let Me Go was announced, the project has been scrapped at FX, according to Deadline.

The series adaptation of Never Let Me Go was ordered to series back in October

was ordered to series The planned series was to be an adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel, which was previously adapted as a film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield.

Production had not yet begun on the canceled series, which would have come from DNA Films and Searchlight TV.

Melissa Iqbal had written the pilot and was set to executive produce along with Marc Munden, who was also set to direct.

Other executive producers included Alex Garland; Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Maria Fleischer of DNA Productions; and Ishiguro.

The cast of the series would have included: Viola Prettejohn ( The Nevers, Counterpart, The Witcher ) – Thora Tracey Ullman (FX’s Mrs. America , Into the Woods, Howards End ) Kelly Macdonald ( Brave , Operation Mincemeat, Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire ) Aiysha Hart ( Desert Warrior, Mogul Mowgli, Colette, Line of Duty ) Spike Fearn ( The Amazing Mr. Blunden, Sweetheart, Tell Me Everything ) Shaniqua Okwok ( Small Axe, Wolfe, It’s a Sin ) Gary Beadle ( Small Axe, Wheel of Time, Around the World in 80 Days ) Kwami Odoom ( Death in Paradise ) Susan Brown ( It's a Sin, Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady ) Keira Chanse ( Come Away, The Wheel of Time, The Capture 2 ) Edward Holcroft ( Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wolf Hall, London Spy, The Undeclared War )



About Never Let Me Go: