Qi’ra-Focused Novel “Star Wars: Crimson Climb” from Lucasfilm Publishing Announced by Author E.K. Johnston

Ever since the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story was released into theaters, Star Wars fans have been patiently awaiting more details about Qi’ra’s rise to power in the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

We’ve gotten more of Qi’ra’s story over the past couple of years in Marvel’s current-canon Star Wars comic-book miniseries such as War of the Bounty Hunters, Crimson Reign, and Hidden Empire, but now author E.K. Johnston (Star Wars: Ahsoka) has revealed that she will be fleshing out the narrative of the heir to Crimson Dawn– not to mention Han Solo’s ex-girlfriend– in the upcoming novel Star Wars: Crimson Climb.

Star Wars: Crimson Climb, more details to come. pic.twitter.com/SHZjJ0dEQ0 — EK Johnston (@ek_johnston) February 6, 2023

What’s happening:

This morning via her official Twitter feed, author E.K. Johnston revealed that she is writing an upcoming new novel focused on the character of Q’ira from Solo: A Star Wars Story , entitled Star Wars: Crimson Climb .

, entitled . In Solo , Qi’ra was played by actress Emilia Clarke, who has yet to return to the role in live-action. However, Qi’ra has been heavily featured as the leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate in recent Star Wars comic books.

E.K. Johnson previously wrote the 2016 novel Star Wars: Ahsoka, in addition to the Star Wars: Queen's Shadow trilogy (which focused on Queen Padmé Amidala and her handmaidens) and a short story for the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View anthology collection. She is also known for the novels The Story of Owen: Dragon Slayer of Trondheim, Prairie Fire, A Thousand Nights, Exit, Pursued By A Bear, That Inevitable Victorian Thing, The Afterward, and Aetherbound.

