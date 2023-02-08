Fan-Created “The Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO Ideas Set Selected to Become Reality

A fan-designed set inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas will soon become a reality. Today, The LEGO Review Board announced the results of the LEGO Ideas Second 2022 Review, naming this set as one of the ones that will go into development.
What's Happening:
- Over the past several months, the LEGO Review Board has evaluated 51 product ideas between early May 2022 and early September 2022.
- One of those is themed to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Now, that set will be put into development and will eventually become available for purchase.
- Fan designer Simon Scott (aka Tvrulesmylife) has a special place in his heart for The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- This is the second time that he has reached 10,000 supporters with his representation of this much loved film.
- The review team was so impressed by all the details that make the scene so recognizable, which includes main characters Jack Skellington and Sally.
- The updated version had a renewed focus on playability to really immerse everyone into the story.
- No release date for the set has been announced and there are other Ideas sets in the pipeline (including a Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage set).
- Additionally, several Disney-inspired sets are up for consideration in the next round of LEGO Ideas review.