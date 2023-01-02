Three Disney-Inspired Sets Qualify for Third 2022 LEGO IDEAS Review

Several Disney properties, including UP and Willow are among the 36 sets that have qualified for the third LEGO IDEAS review of 2022.
What’s Happening:
- 36 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of today’s (January 2nd, 2022) deadline.
- As a result, the projects move from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.
- The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.
- This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.
- When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop the projects.
- Among the Disney-related projects is an UP set (seen above).
- This set features 5 characters – Carl Fredricksen, Ellie, Russell, Kevin and Dug.
- The set includes 2,995 pieces and a lot of references to the movie.
- Another Disney set features the Pumpkin King’s house and iconic spiral hill from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- In addition to featuring Jack Skellington and Sally atop the spiral hill, you’ll also see Lock, Shock and Barrell in their walking bathtub.
- The final Disney set is inspired by the original 1988 Willow film.
- The model shows a detailed interpretation of the battle scene at castle Tir Asleen with approximately 3,000 bricks used.
- The set features Willow, Fin Raziel, the Brownies, General Kael with 3 Nockmar warriors, and more.
- You can see all 36 LEGO IDEAS sets up for review here.