Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle Visits Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World had some definite power in Cinderella Castle as the Fairy Godmother met with the Godmother of Soul herself, Patti LaBelle, on a recent trip to Magic Kingdom.

Music Icon Patti LaBelle took some time out of her recent visit to Walt Disney World to visit with Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother at the Magic Kingdom.

LaBelle, who is no stranger to Walt Disney World, has visited previously for performances and other family fun in the past, and is at the Central Florida destination once again, this time taking a moment for a massive Godmother photo, where the Fairy Godmother meets with the Godmother of Soul.

Labelle’s career has spanned over seven decades, selling more than 50 million records worldwide, induction in the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame, as well as Rolling Stone ’s list of 100 greatest singers, recognized for her vocal power, range, and emotive delivery.

