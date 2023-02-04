Photos: TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member Previews Begin

Cast Member Previews have officially begun on Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is set to have its official debut, opening the Grid for everyone on April 4th, 2023.

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

A first for the Magic Kingdom (and any other Disney Park in the U.S.), TRON Lightcycle / Run also uses complimentary lockers for guests to store their items. these complimentary lockers pair directly with your MagicBand, MagicBand+ or ticket media so you can easily lock and reopen your locker with a quick tap. Guests without a MagicBand or other ticket media (such as a card) will be provided with a card to assign their locker. All items must be placed either in a locker before you board your Lightcycle, or in a small compartment located on the attraction vehicle that can hold items such as cellphones, glasses or wallets.