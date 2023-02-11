Hulu to Stream British Comedy Horror Series “Wreck” in the U.S.

According to Deadline, Hulu has bought the U.S. streaming rights to the BBC Three comedy horror series Wreck.

Wreck is billed as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship.”

It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie, as he infiltrates a 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked on the same ship but vanished mid-charter. An overworked and underpaid crew live lives of partying and excess and they remain oblivious to bloodthirsty murders taking place on board.

The six-part series comes from Euston Films ( Dublin Murders ) and emerging British writer Ryan J. Brown.

Oscar Kennedy stars alongside: Thaddea Graham, Jack Rowan, Harriet Webb, Jodie Tyack, Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Ramanique Ahluwalia, and Alice Nokes.

Wreck will premiere March 1st on Hulu. Be sure to check out the official trailer below:

