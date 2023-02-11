Hulu to Stream British Comedy Horror Series “Wreck” in the U.S.

According to Deadline, Hulu has bought the U.S. streaming rights to the BBC Three comedy horror series Wreck.
What’s Happening:
- Wreck is billed as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship.”
- It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie, as he infiltrates a 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked on the same ship but vanished mid-charter. An overworked and underpaid crew live lives of partying and excess and they remain oblivious to bloodthirsty murders taking place on board.
- The six-part series comes from Euston Films (Dublin Murders) and emerging British writer Ryan J. Brown.
- Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood) stars alongside:
- Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who)
- Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses)
- Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You)
- Jodie Tyack (The Window)
- Louis Boyer
- Anthony Rickman
- Amber Grappy
- Diego Andres
- Peter Claffey
- Miya Ocego
- Warren James Dunning
- Ramanique Ahluwalia
- Alice Nokes
- Wreck will premiere March 1st on Hulu. Be sure to check out the official trailer below:
More Hulu News:
- ABC News Studios has announced a new four-part Hulu docuseries called Still Missing Morgan, which documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads and capture breakthroughs in the case of missing 6-year-old Morgan Nick, two decades after her disappearance.
- In an interview on CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu.
- The new series adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations from FX and the BBC will premiere March 26th on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now