Hulu to Stream British Comedy Horror Series “Wreck” in the U.S.

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, Hulu has bought the U.S. streaming rights to the BBC Three comedy horror series Wreck.

What’s Happening:

  • Wreck is billed as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship.”
  • It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie, as he infiltrates a 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked on the same ship but vanished mid-charter. An overworked and underpaid crew live lives of partying and excess and they remain oblivious to bloodthirsty murders taking place on board.
  • The six-part series comes from Euston Films (Dublin Murders) and emerging British writer Ryan J. Brown.
  • Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood) stars alongside:
    • Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who)
    • Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses)
    • Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You)
    • Jodie Tyack (The Window)
    • Louis Boyer
    • Anthony Rickman
    • Amber Grappy
    • Diego Andres
    • Peter Claffey
    • Miya Ocego
    • Warren James Dunning
    • Ramanique Ahluwalia
    • Alice Nokes
  • Wreck will premiere March 1st on Hulu. Be sure to check out the official trailer below:

More Hulu News:

  • ABC News Studios has announced a new four-part Hulu docuseries called Still Missing Morgan, which documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads and capture breakthroughs in the case of missing 6-year-old Morgan Nick, two decades after her disappearance.
  • In an interview on CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu.
  • The new series adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations from FX and the BBC will premiere March 26th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now