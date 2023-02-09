Disney CEO Bob Iger Responds With “Everything Is On the Table Right Now” When Asked About Potential Hulu Sale

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu, according to Variety.
What's Happening:
- Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger is back in power and was asked what Hulu's future was in an interview on Thursday on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.
- "Everything is on the table right now, so I am not going to speculate whether we are a buyer or a seller of [Hulu]," he said. "But I obviously have suggested that I’m concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly in the competitive landscape that we are operating in, and we are going to look at it very objectively and expansively."
- Currently, Disney owns 67% of Hulu, with the remaining 33% belonging to Comcast.
- Disney and Comcast made their deal in 2019, giving Disney control of Hulu.
- Comcast will have the right to sell its ownership stake to Disney in January 2024, and Disney can require Comcast to sell it at that point.
- It was also announced by Bob Iger that The Walt Disney Company will be eliminating 7,000 jobs to reduce costs by $5.5 million.
- You can see more about that here.