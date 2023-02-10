ABC News Studios Announces New Four-Part Hulu Docuseries “Still Missing Morgan”

ABC News Studios has announced a new four-part Hulu docuseries called Still Missing Morgan, which documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads and capture breakthroughs in the case of missing 6-year-old Morgan Nick, two decades after her disappearance.

In the summer of 1995, tragedy struck the Nick family when 6-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while playing just a few feet from her mother, Colleen Nick. Colleen found solace in Patty Wetterling, whose son Jacob had gone missing six years prior.

Two decades later, the new ABC News Studios docuseries Still Missing Morgan explores the cases of Morgan and Jacob as their grief-stricken mothers continue to search for answers.

also features exclusive interviews with people who were at the scene during Morgan’s disappearance. The docuseries also includes exclusive footage of a search led by the FBI Evidence Recovery Team, which changes the trajectory of the investigation and helps name the most-likely abductor. In addition, Colleen Nick and Patty Wetterling recall their chillingly parallel experiences of losing a child and what it has been like living without answers. Still Missing Morgan is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe is executive producer. Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Justin Alvarado Brown, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger are executive producers. NLA Productions’ Lugene Armstrong is executive producer. Mad Possum Pictures’ Devon Parks is the director.

is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe is executive producer. Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Justin Alvarado Brown, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger are executive producers. NLA Productions’ Lugene Armstrong is executive producer. Mad Possum Pictures’ Devon Parks is the director. Still Missing Morgan starts streaming on Thursday, February 16th, only on Hulu.