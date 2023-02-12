Disney Debuts Emotional Super Bowl LVII Commercial Celebrating 100 Years of Storytelling and Shared Memories

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on October 16th, 2023, and throughout the year, will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last 100 years. Today, Disney honors those fans and creators with a special commercial debuting during Super Bowl LVII that spotlights 100 years of unrivaled storytelling and innovation.

What’s Happening:

The “Disney100 Special Look” features scenes from iconic Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks, and fans, as well as a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney, calling on the shared memories and nostalgia that have given Disney a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe.

The debut of “Disney100 Special Look” during the big game is an exciting milestone for Disney – with a year full of opportunities for fans and families of all ages to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new, heartwarming stories and experiences. On Friday, February 17th, the newest Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , will debut in theaters. Then, on Feb. 18, Disney100: The Exhibition Global audiences can enjoy an amazing slate of theatrical releases from our renowned studios, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and more, coming through the rest of the year. From The Little Mermaid Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, to Elemental Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny The Marvels The Haunted Mansion Then, on November 22nd, 2023, Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut Wish , an original animated musical film only in theaters.

Disney Parks across the world will also feature surprises throughout the year to celebrate this momentous milestone.

Disney will also celebrate its biggest fans with exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September, a Disney100-themed Destination D23 just for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

Disney is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary with its fans, creators, and employees throughout the year. To learn more, visit Disney100.com

What They’re Saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century. Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture.”