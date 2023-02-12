Disney100 Website Launches With Virtually No Functionality Despite Delay

Despite initially expected to launch on January 1, 2023. The Disney100 website has finally launched with virtually no functionality.
What is Happening:
- At the D23 Expo it was announced that a Disney100 website would launch on January 1, 2023 in conjunction with the celebration launching on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve on ABC.
- The website did not launch and while the Disneyland Resort celebration was mentioned during the broadcast, there was virtually no mention of the company-wide initiative.
- At the time, it was expected that Disney’s well documented technology challenges may have prevented an on-time launch of the site.
- In conjunction with the debut of The Walt Disney Company’s Super Bowl ad, the website has finally launched.
- Despite the delay, it only plays the ad and features links to the social accounts of Disney’s various divisions.
- It is unknown what would cause the delay of such a limited website.
- While Disney100 was a passion project of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it is not known how the change in leadership has impacted the Disney100 Celebration.
Other Disney100 Initiatives: