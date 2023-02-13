Get Ready for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” With Toys, Clothing and Collectibles From Popular Retailers

Well folks, this is it! We’re about to head back into the Quantum Realm with Ant-Man and the Wasp and that means, it’s time to go shopping. Several popular retailers have already introduced exciting movie tie-in merchandise and more is on the way. Disney is highlighting some of the exciting options available now and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to share with you!

Marvel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania .

. To celebrate the new film, premiering in theaters Friday, February 17, fans can enjoy an array of products from: Hasbro Funko LEGO Her Universe Hot Topic Mad Engine Rock ‘Em Socks Disney Publishing Group And more!

Whether you’re looking for apparel, accessories, toys or collectibles, you’ll find fun and fashionable gifts for the whole family to enjoy!

Links to articles and some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Hasbro

“As the future of the Quantum Realm hangs in balance, Scott Lang dons the Ant-Man suit once more. Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series.”

“Kids can dress up as Ant-Man and The Wasp for all of their Marvel-inspired Super Hero adventures. These Role Play Masks feature an adjustable back strap for comfortable play. Whether it’s for Halloween, a costume party, or everyday play, kids will love dressing up as Marvel’s The Wasp and becoming heroes in training.” Coming Soon.

Funko

“Anticipate a universe of adventures with Ant-Man and family as they protect against evil, face difficult odds, and push themselves beyond what they previously believed possible.”

LEGO

“Build an Ant-Man of your own! The fully articulated Ant-Man Construction Figure also comes with a microfigure of The Wasp, the Super Hero’s teammate in the movie, who attaches to Ant-Man’s arm.”

Hot Topic/Her Universe

“Looking for more time? Journey to the Quantum Realm for a second chance!” Her Universe and Mad Engine have dropped new apparel inspired by your favorite heroes and fans can shop the trendy styles at Hot Topic.

Rock ‘Em Socks

“A new dynasty begins! Step foot into the Quantum Realm and shop the official Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania sock collection from Rock ‘Em Socks.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Title Sequence

Disney Publishing Group

“Check out the new book Look Out For the Little Guy by none other than Scott Lang! In close association with Marvel Studios and the filmmakers, Disney Publishing Worldwide’s Hyperion Avenue is bringing Scott Lang's bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs to shelves, including the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos.”

Amazon

Ant-Man is here to join you on your hydration journey whether at home or on the go! Fun water bottles and tumblers showcase the whole team who also appear on toasty throw blankets that are perfect for movie night.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17th.