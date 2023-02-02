“Look Out for the Little Guy” 100% Real Autobiography of Scott Lang Coming This September

A very interesting new book has popped up for pre-order from Disney Books – an autobiography of Scott Lang, Paul Rudd’s character from Marvel’s Ant-Man series of films.

This is the incredible story of an ex-con turned world-saving Super Hero. Cleverly titled Look Out for the Little Guy , the cover of this “autobiography” features Scott Lang with a tiny version of himself on his shoulder.

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad.

Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won't need to be reminded . . . to look out for the little guy.

“Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend.”—Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger

Marvel also released a video with Paul Rudd promoting this “100% real” new book:

Look Out for the Little Guy will be released on September 5th, 2023 and is now available for pre-order from your favorite retailer.