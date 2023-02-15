Baby Rocket Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order Ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Well, we’re getting closer to the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th) and Funko is helping to pass the time with the reveal of a new Pop! figure. It looks like we’ll be diving into Rocket’s backstory for this third outing so Funko is giving us a peek at Baby Rocket who has the cutest face ever seen.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back together for one final spin around the cosmos combined with a trip to Rocket’s past where audiences will get to see a young version of the racoon.

Wonder what that looks like? Well if Funko’s latest Pop! figure is any indication, he’s nearly as charming as his pal Groot in his baby stage.

Baby Rocket joins the Funko party following the first wave of Guardians Pop! figures themed to the new movie.

This version features the furry creature looking a little sad and totally innocent as he’s sitting down with his head cocked to the side.

As much as we love Rocket today, we gotta say he’s pretty adorable pre-mercenary tendencies!

Guests will find the Baby Rocket bobble-head Pop! available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and selling for $11.99.

and selling for $11.99. It’s expected to ship to fans in July 2023. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Baby Rocket Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.