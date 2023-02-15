Baby Rocket Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order Ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Well, we’re getting closer to the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th) and Funko is helping to pass the time with the reveal of a new Pop! figure. It looks like we’ll be diving into Rocket’s backstory for this third outing so Funko is giving us a peek at Baby Rocket who has the cutest face ever seen.

What’s Happening:

  • The Guardians of the Galaxy are back together for one final spin around the cosmos combined with a trip to Rocket’s past where audiences will get to see a young version of the racoon.
  • Wonder what that looks like? Well if Funko’s latest Pop! figure is any indication, he’s nearly as charming as his pal Groot in his baby stage.
  • Baby Rocket joins the Funko party following the first wave of Guardians Pop! figures themed to the new movie.
  • This version features the furry creature looking a little sad and totally innocent as he’s sitting down with his head cocked to the side.

  • As much as we love Rocket today, we gotta say he’s pretty adorable pre-mercenary tendencies!  
  • Guests will find the Baby Rocket bobble-head Pop! available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and selling for $11.99.
  • It’s expected to ship to fans in July 2023. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Baby Rocket Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

  • 3 3/4-inches tall
  • Comes packaged in a window display box

More Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.