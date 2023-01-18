“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Funko Pop! and Key Chain Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel fans are excited for the theatrical premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and in the meantime (cue Spacehog) they can shop a new wave of Funko Pop! figures. Pre-orders for the collectibles have just opened and include Adam Warlock, Cosmo, Kraglin and more.

This Spring the Marvel Cinematic Universe is giving us our final outing with the Guardians of the Galaxy (we think; maybe; at least it looks that way) and as always a new movie means new Funko Pop!

Nine Funko Pop! figures and four companion Pop! key chains inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have just opened for pre-orders and this might be the best assortment yet.

Fans of the misfit team know the group has evolved over the years and the gang featured here proves just how far they’ve come.

Included in the line up are the OGs: Star-Lord Drax Rocket Groot



The newbies: Kraglin Mantis Nebula Cosmo

And finally the film’s protagonist: Adam Warlock

The team can be seen sporting matching navy and red Ravagers uniforms emblazoned with the Guardians logo. Of course Groot is just his perfect tree-like self and Cosmo wears her (yes, a female in the MCU) favorite space suit.

As for Adam Warlock, he’s gold from head to toe and has on a formal suit with a flowing red cape.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko Pop! wave is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! wave is Pop! figures sell for $11.99 each and key chains are priced at $5.99. All items are expected to ship to fans in March or June 2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Star-Lord Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.