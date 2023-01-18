“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Funko Pop! and Key Chain Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel fans are excited for the theatrical premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and in the meantime (cue Spacehog) they can shop a new wave of Funko Pop! figures. Pre-orders for the collectibles have just opened and include Adam Warlock, Cosmo, Kraglin and more.
What’s Happening:
- This Spring the Marvel Cinematic Universe is giving us our final outing with the Guardians of the Galaxy (we think; maybe; at least it looks that way) and as always a new movie means new Funko Pop!
- Nine Funko Pop! figures and four companion Pop! key chains inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have just opened for pre-orders and this might be the best assortment yet.
- Fans of the misfit team know the group has evolved over the years and the gang featured here proves just how far they’ve come.
- Included in the line up are the OGs:
- Star-Lord
- Drax
- Rocket
- Groot
- The newbies:
- Kraglin
- Mantis
- Nebula
- Cosmo
- And finally the film’s protagonist:
- Adam Warlock
- The team can be seen sporting matching navy and red Ravagers uniforms emblazoned with the Guardians logo. Of course Groot is just his perfect tree-like self and Cosmo wears her (yes, a female in the MCU) favorite space suit.
- As for Adam Warlock, he’s gold from head to toe and has on a formal suit with a flowing red cape.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko Pop! wave is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Pop! figures sell for $11.99 each and key chains are priced at $5.99. All items are expected to ship to fans in March or June 2023.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Funko Pop!
Key Chains
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Star-Lord Pocket Pop! Key Chain
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.