New Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Premieres During Super Bowl LVII

During Super Bowl LVII, a new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has been released.

What’s Happening:

The trailer features some of the return of Gamora into Peter Quill’s life, more on Rocket’s backstory, and an overall emotional “end-of-saga” tone.

Of course, you’ll also find a good dose of the trademark Guardians humor we all know and love.

Watch the new trailer for yourself below:

Additionally, a new poster for the film has also been released:

This is the second trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following one released back in December 2022, which you can see below. Be sure to also check out Mack’s break-down of the original trailer

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: