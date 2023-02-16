Original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” To Debut on Disney+ In March

With the debut of the second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. just around the corner on Disney+, the classic ABC series that inspired it is set to debut on the streaming service.

Today, Disney+ revealed the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii. The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii. The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+. To celebrate the new series, Disney+ is also launching the original Doogie Howser, M.D. onto the streaming platform. All four seasons of the original series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, will be available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. starting March 15.

onto the streaming platform. All four seasons of the original series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, will be available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. starting March 15. Originally running on ABC from 1989 to 1993, the show followed the teenage physician who balances the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life. Howser possessed a genius intellect and a photographic memory, earning a perfect SAT score at the age of six and completed high school in 9 weeks, graduating from Princeton at age 10, and finishing medical school four years later, becoming the youngest licensed doctor in the country at age 14.

The show won numerous awards, including several Prime Time Emmys, a People’s Choice Award, and nominations for Golden Globe awards.

The show won numerous awards, including several Prime Time Emmys, a People’s Choice Award, and nominations for Golden Globe awards. Doogie Howser, M.D. arrives on Disney+ March 15th.

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim). She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Grown-ish) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) stars as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Walter, and joining the cast this season is Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S trilogy) as Nico.