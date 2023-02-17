Disney100: Cute Character Wallets Now Available at Hot Topic

Disney100 is officially here and we’re having a blast with all of the new events merchandise and experiences surrounding “100 Years of Wonder.” Over at Hot Topic guests will find an impressive assortment of Disney-themed wallets featuring characters from the vast library of movies.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! What better way to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder

This year, many companies like Hot Topic are bringing new collections to their guests through apparel, collectibles, figures and more.

For the Disney fan who’s always on the go, Hot Topic has three styles of wallets decorated with characters like Mickey Mouse Jack Skellington Donald Duck Goofy And more

Guests can find the entire Disney100 Collection available now at Hot Topic

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney100 Nightmare Before Christmas Characters Pumpkin Pose Zip Around Wallet – $41.90

Disney100 Movie Postage Stamps Stacked Zip Around Wallet – $41.90

Disney100 Mickey and Friends Photo Booth Pose Blues Zip Around Wallet – $41.90

Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Happy Faces Hinged Wallet – $27.90

Disney100 Goofy The One & Only Pose Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Movie Postage Stamps Stacked Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Club Pose and Face Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Title Scene Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Collage Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Mickey and Friends Photo Booth Pose Bifold Wallet – $21.90

Disney100 Lilo & Stitch Characters Photo Booth Pose Bifold Wallet – $21.90

More Disney100 at Hot Topic:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.