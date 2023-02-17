Two More Disneyland After Dark Events Announced for This Spring – Throwback Nite & Star Wars Nite

Bop into a blast from the past and venture into a galaxy far, far away, as two new Disneyland After Dark events have been announced for this spring.

What’s Happening:

Returning are Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars

Disneyland After Dark events begin with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT at Disneyland Park, then the private party begins from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. PT, when you may ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

Plus, you’ll receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party, along with commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.

A limited number of these Disneyland After Dark tickets will go on presale for Magic Key holders beginning February 21st, 2023 (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT) on Disneyland.com

On February 23rd, 2023 (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.

Here are the exciting details for these upcoming Disneyland After Dark events:

Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite

April 18th & 20th, 2023 at Disneyland Park

This one is the coolest, daddy-o! Don your favorite flashback fashions at Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite, an after-hours soiree inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Take a trip down memory lane to relive Disney’s classic past with music and entertainment that pay tribute to the first decade of Disneyland park. Mickey Mouse and his friends will sport retro outfits, along with visits from some nostalgic characters, which will make for great photo moments! Here are some additional highlights of what you’ll enjoy:

Gaze upon “Fantasy in the Sky,” a nighttime spectacular giving a nod to the same-named fireworks display that first illuminated the night at Disneyland in 1957!

Do the twist, the mashed potato and bunny hop your way to dance parties around Disneyland with bands and deejays inspired by the era.

Snack like it’s 1955 with treats that are inspired by the park’s early days, made once again just for this event!

Picture yourself in vintage photo backdrops of attractions and posters from yesteryear like Skyway or Autopia

Enjoy after-hours access to iconic Disneyland attractions such as Peter Pan’s Flight Pirates of the Caribbean Jungle Cruise

Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

May 2, 4, 8 & 11, 2023 at Disneyland Park

Claim your allegiance at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite! Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where you can live your own epic Star Wars adventure:

Be wowed watching “Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” as fireworks illuminate the skies above Disneyland. This pyrotechnic spectacle is set to the powerful music of Star Wars films.

films. Prepare for Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers during the March of the First Order

You may encounter travelers across the galaxy like Tusken Raiders and Jawas.

Get ready to master a lightsaber! Attend the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, where you will learn to handle a lightsaber through a series of elite moves, sure to bring out your inner Jedi!

Picture yourself in dynamic photo backdrops featuring some of the galaxy’s favorite heroes and villains, captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party.

Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets!

Begin your adventure with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required.