Melissa George to Star in ABC Medical Drama Pilot “The Hurt Unit,” Additional Series Regulars Added

A number of new cast members have joined ABC’s medical drama pilot, The Hurt Unit, according to Deadline. Melissa George has been tapped as the female lead, while Jamie Lee Kirchner and Augustus Prew have joined as series regulars.
What’s Happening:
- The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.
- Melissa George will play Dr. Ashcroft, the Head of Psychiatry and Deputy Chief of Administration at Nashville’s City South Hospital. In that latter capacity she gets into frequent and epic clashes with Dr. Danny Marsh (Ben McKenzie). A brilliant and intuitive psychotherapist, Rachel plays a crucial role in the ongoing care of the badly traumatized patients of the Hurt Unit — and on occasion, in counseling the deeply flawed doctors themselves.
- Jamie Lee Kirchner will play Nora, a surgeon from working-class roots who got her education by joining the Navy, serving as a trauma surgeon in multiple war zones. She wants to join Dr. Danny Marsh’s elite Hurt Unit, and although she’s nearly as brilliant a surgeon as he is, he won’t have her on his team until she levels with him about her troubled past.
- Augustus Prew will play Gus, a member of the Hurt Unit team, who has just been accepted into medical school and has his sights set on becoming a surgeon. When faced with the life-and-death stakes that come with being a member of the Hurt Unit, Gus must decide whether he is truly cut out for this work or whether it’s time to call it quits.
- George previously did an arc on another ABC medical series, Grey’s Anatomy. Recently, she headlined Apple TV’s Mosquito Coast.
- Kirchner recently wrapped her sixth and final season as a series regular opposite Michael Weatherly on CBS’ Bull.
- Prew can currently be seen playing a lead opposite Helena Bonham Carter in Russell T Davies’ (Doctor Who) new series Nolly for ITV, which will soon premiere in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece.
- They join previously announced cast members Ben McKenzie and Michelle Ortiz.
- The Hurt Unit is written by Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.
- The pilot will be directed by Marc Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man.
- Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.