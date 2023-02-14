Ben McKenzie to Headline ABC Medical Drama Pilot “The Hurt Unit”

According to Deadline, Gotham star Ben McKenzie has been tapped to lead ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, written by Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.
What’s Happening:
- The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.
- McKenzie will play Danny, a self-made surgeon and head of the elite Hurt Unit. He must make split-second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances, often at risk to his own life. While unquestionably a hero, Danny is also a pathological risk-taker who seems headed for a serious comeuppance. His deepest bond is with his teammates — first-class professionals who share his passion, some would say obsession, for saving lives.
- The pilot will be directed by Marc Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man.
- Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.
