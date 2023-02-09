“American Idol” Returning to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii for Upcoming 21st Season

Kicking off Sunday, February 19th, the new season of American Idol will once again bring contestants to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

After earning the chance to become the next American Idol, contestants will travel to Hawaii to sharpen their vocal skills with the help of celebrity mentors and showcase their talents in a concert along the breathtaking shores of Aulani Resort.

But all work and no play is nearly impossible when you’re in Hawai‘i! Between coaching sessions and performances, the contestants will enjoy all the extraordinary experiences the Aulani Resort has to offer, from soaking up the sun in the Waikolohe Valley pool area to dining on island cuisine – and of course, indulging on Mickey Shave Ice!

The episode will also feature the American Idol all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, and celebrity mentors.

The 21st season of ABC American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 19th (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET).

Stay tuned every week to catch the two episodes filmed at Aulani Resort, and see contestants enjoy a family paradise with a touch of Disney magic.