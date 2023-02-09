“Good Morning America” To Find The Country’s Best Pizza

Good Morning America is ready to take on the great debate as to who has the best pizza in the country as they continue their series searching for the best eats in America.

What’s Happening:

continues its series in search of the best eats in America. The newscasts’ “United States of Pizza” searches for the country’s best pizzas on a five-city tour, kicking off this week in New York on Saturday, Feb. 11. In the following week, the series travels to Atlanta on Monday, Feb. 13; Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 14; Minneapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 15; and Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 16. A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners from each city, which will subsequently compete live, in-studio on GMA “Friday, Feb. 17, to win the “United States of Pizza” series and $10,000.

, Jason Goldstein (chef, author and creator of ) and Shirleen Allicot (co-anchor of ) will sample pizzas from local establishments Village Square Pizza and Unregular Pizza. In Atlanta, guest judges G. Garvin (chef, author and television personality), Fitz (lead singer of Fitz and The Tantrums) and Tanisha Wright (WNBA head coach of Atlanta Dream) will determine the best local pizza between Phew’s Pies and Varuni Napoli. Chicago will feature guest judges Sheila E. (drummer and singer), Rick Bayless (chef, author and television personality) and Deepti Vempati (television personality and author), who will decide the best pizza between Milly’s Pizza in the Pan and George’s Deep Dish. Judging the best pizza in Minneapolis between Red Wagon Pizza and Wrecktangle Pizza will be Ann Kim (chef and restaurateur), Chris Egert (co-anchor of KSTP-TV) and a surprise judge. And in Philadelphia, Donatella Arpaia (chef, restaurateur and television personality) and two surprise guest judges round out the series judging between Pizza Jawn and Rione. Guest judges for the finale showdown on Friday, Feb. 17, are Tiki Barber (former NFL player and television personality), Sal Basille and Francis Garcia (restaurateurs and television personalities of Pizza Masters ) and a surprise judge.

) and a surprise judge. Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.