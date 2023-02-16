Michelle Ortiz Joins ABC Medical Drama Pilot “The Hurt Unit”

Michelle Ortiz (This Fool) will join Ben McKenzie as a series regular in ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.

Ortiz will play Ruth, a trauma nurse on the Hurt Unit, helping Dr. Danny Marsh (McKenzie) perform surgeries in the most dangerous situations imaginable. A veteran nurse who has seen it all, Ruth combines a bone-dry wit with the ability to remain unfazed under pressure. If Danny is the leader of the team, then Ruth is the glue.

The Hurt Unit is written by Promised Land SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.

is written by showrunner John Glenn. The pilot will be directed by Marc Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man .

. Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.

