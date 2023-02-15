Kaitlin Olson to Star in Drew Goddard’s Remake of French Series “HIP (High Intellectual Potential)” for ABC

According to Variety, Kaitlin Olson has been cast as the lead in Drew Goddard’s drama pilot for ABC, based on the French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential).
What’s Happening:
- First given a pilot order in September 2022, the remake comes from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil) and ABC Signature.
- Single mom Morgan (Olson) with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- Morgan is further described as “assertive, fearless, and possessed with a serious anti-authority streak, Morgan is able to spot details that others ignore as the white noise of life.”
- Olson is known for her roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks, and The Mick.
- Additionally, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) has signed on to serve as showrunner, while Alethea Jones (Dollface) will direct and executive produce the pilot.
- Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.
- Olson will produce in addition to starring.