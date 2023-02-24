New Character Posters for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Released

A week after the film hit theaters, Marvel has released new character posters for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Joining the original slate of character posters that was released last month, Marvel has released a second wave, featuring:
- Lord Krylar
- Veb
- Jentorra
- Quaz
- Furry Face
- Broccoli Guy
- Xolum
- M.O.D.O.K.
- Fans will be happy to see that some of the more popular characters form the film, like M.O.D.O.K for example, have now received their own posters.
- It’s also interesting to learn that the official names of two characters, according to Marvel, are actually “Furry Face” and “Broccoli Guy.”
- And of course, it’s exciting to see Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar on his very own poster as well.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.