Cast Announced for Hulu Comedy Series “How To Die Alone” from Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has announced the cast for their Hulu Original Comedy series How to Die Alone – written, co-showrun and starring Natasha Rothwell.

What’s Happening:

Onyx Collective previously announced ABC The White Lotus ) to star, write and co-showrun.

) to star, write and co-showrun. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria ( PEN15 ) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan ( The Bisexual ) and Jude Weng ( Only Murders in the Building ) serve as executive producers.

) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan ( ) and Jude Weng ( ) serve as executive producers. How to Die Alone follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary.

follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary. The newly announced series regulars are: Conrad Ricamora as Rory – Self-involved, boy-crazy, love-starved Rory is Mel’s well-meaning best friend. Rory loves to have a good time at all costs and is blind to his privileges — having been adopted by an über wealthy Upper East Side family. His father, the CEO of JFK, is embarrassed by Rory and his winding path in life. When his JFK crush, a bicoastal bae named Ben, shows interest in him, Rory finds himself experimenting with monogamy for the first time … and holding on for dear life. Ricamora is best known for starring alongside Viola Davis in ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder . KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance – Terrance is an Air Force veteran and one of Melissa’s closest friends on the tarmac at JFK. Terrance has a thirst for adventure that inspires Melissa. Their chemistry and his sense of humor keep Mel cracking up and hanging out with him on her smoke breaks. Mel is the brightest spot in his day, and he genuinely wants to help chase her dreams, but when he tries to hold her accountable, it sends her running in the opposite direction. Durrel Jones recently recurred in the HBO Max series The Other Two . Jocko Sims as Alex – Alex is Melissa’s current boss and former fling. For Mel, Alex is the one that got away. For Alex, Melissa is the one who unceremoniously sent him packing. Engaged to be married but still working closely with Mel, Alex can’t help but audit what went wrong in their workplace situationship as he gets closer to walking down the aisle with his fiancée Julie. Sims most recently starred as Dr. Reynolds in the hit series New Amsterdam , which wrapped after a successful five-season run on NBC.

Additionally, Bashir Salahuddin will appear in the recurring guest role of Brian. Brian is Melissa’s holier-than-thou, know-it-all, CPA older brother. Unhappily married with two kids, he resents Melissa for her aimlessness and his mother for depending on him as “man of the house” but still finds himself helping them out, against his better judgment. It’s no wonder he needs a drink or two to help him unwind every night. An NAACP Image Award winner, Salahuddin is perhaps best known as the co-creator, writer and star of HBO Max’s South Side , as well as IFC/AMC+’s Emmy-winning series Sherman’s Showcase .

will appear in the recurring guest role of Brian.