Natasha Rothwell to Star, Write and Co-Showrun Hulu’s “How to Die Alone” from Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has ordered a new comedy series for Hulu called How to Die Alone – written, co-showrun and starring Natasha Rothwell.

What’s Happening:

How to Die Alone follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary.

The eight-episode, half-hour comedy is a Hulu Original and comes from ABC

Natasha Rothwell ( The White Lotus , Insecure ) will star, write and co-showrun via her overall deal with ABC Signature and Onyx Collective under the banner of her company, Big Hattie Productions.

Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria ( PEN15 ) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, while Desiree Akhavan ( The Bisexual ) serves as executive producer.

In addition to her starring roles in The White Lotus and Insecure, Rothwell will be appearing in Disney's upcoming animated feature Wish.

