20th Century Studios Releases Trailer and Poster For Upcoming Film “Darby And The Dead”

20th Century Studios has released the trailer and poster art for their upcoming new film, Darby and the Dead, which is set for release next month exclusively on Hulu.

The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ Darby and the Dead, a supernatural teen comedy about a high school student who moonlights as a spiritual messenger, are both available now.

The original movie will stream December 2, 2022, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+

Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs, Auli’i Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, with Derek Luke and Tony Danza, and is directed by Silas Howard. The screenplay is by Becca Greene, based on a story by Wenonah Wilms, and the producers are Adam Saunders and Eddie Rubin, with Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson serving as executive producers.

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school's most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming "Sweet 17." Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri's friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.