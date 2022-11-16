Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in “Alien” Movie for Hulu

Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the 20th Century Studios’ and Hulu’s new Alien film, according to Deadline.

Spaeny is known for her roles in films like Bad Times at the El Royale and Pacific Rim: Uprising .

and . 20th Century Studios has not yet commented on the reported casting.

Not much is known about the new Alien film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing.

film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing. The plans for the new film were originally reported

Deadline also reports 20th Century and Scott Free made this a priority after hearing Alvarez’s pitch and a recent script was delivered.

The plan is for production to begin in 2023.

More on Alien: