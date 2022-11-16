Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in “Alien” Movie for Hulu

Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the 20th Century Studios’ and Hulu’s new Alien film, according to Deadline.
- Spaeny is known for her roles in films like Bad Times at the El Royale and Pacific Rim: Uprising.
- 20th Century Studios has not yet commented on the reported casting.
- Not much is known about the new Alien film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing.
- The plans for the new film were originally reported back in March.
- Deadline also reports 20th Century and Scott Free made this a priority after hearing Alvarez’s pitch and a recent script was delivered.
- The plan is for production to begin in 2023.
More on Alien:
- Continuation of the work started by Ridley Scott in 1979 and James Cameron in 1986 was first announced in December 2020 in the form of a new series for FX.
- The film and the series are said to be two completely different projects.
- FX is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction horror classics ever made: Alien.
- The Alien series will be helmed by Fargo and Legion’s Noah Hawley stepping into the creator/executive producer chair, and FX is in advanced negotiations with Academy Award winner, Sir Ridley Scott to join the project as an Executive Producer. Set not too far into our future, it’s the first Alien story set on Earth—and by blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.