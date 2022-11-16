Lucia Mendez, Jorge Prugorria Join Cast of Hulu’s “La Maquina”

Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría have reportedly joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series, La Máquina, according to Deadline.

Méndez and Perugorría join the cast as series regulars.

La Máquina follows an aging boxer (Gael Garcia Bernal) whose crafty manager (Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.

Méndez will play Josefina, a woman from humble means but has pushed her way into upper class society. She smothers her son, Andy (Luna), constantly commenting on everything from his appearance to his business decisions.

Perugorría will play Sixto, an old school figure from the world of Cuban boxing, Sixto is Esteban’s (Bernal) long-time trainer, serving as a father figure and mentor to both Andy and Esteban.

Méndez is a television, film and as a musical artist who has released 32 albums since her start in 1975.

Perugorría is an accomplished actor, director and artist, who wrote, directed and starred in his third feature film, Se Vende , which won the Audience Coral Award at the 34th Havana Latin American Film Festival.

Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco have also joined the cast in recurring roles.

Gidi will recur as Carlota who was born into a wealthy Mexican family and is married to Andy.

Briones will recur as Juan Carlos, a grizzled police officer who navigates both sides of the law.

Gnecco will recur as Facundo, an old-school journalist in a new-school world.

La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, Bernal ( Y tu mamá también ) and Luna’s banner La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream as a Hulu Original in the U.S.

Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas onboard as executive producers. Gabriel Ripstein will direct.