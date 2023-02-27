Dive in to Springtime with “The Little Mermaid” Spotlight Collection from shopDisney

Well Disney fans, if you’ve been dreaming about life under the sea, shopDisney is ready to take you there with a new collection inspired by The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

You know your Monday is off to a good start if Ariel is part of it and shopDisney is making sure that our favorite mermaid is getting plenty of time in the spotlight.

Today the online retailer dropped a “fin-tastic” assortment of merchandise that fans will surely adore.

Splash into Ariel’s world with The Little Mermaid Spotlight Collection that focuses on apparel, thingamabobs and accessories for adults and kids all showcasing the independent dreamer.

Aries shines on a variety of products including: T-Shirts Dresses Shorts Cake Stands Ear Headband Pillows And more

Fans will find both The Little Mermaid Spotlight collection available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$79.99.

Links to our favorite items can be found below.

Home Accents

This assortment features a beautiful, ombre rainbow effect with sea green and princess pink hues finished with a glossy pearlescent glaze. It’s a delightfully dreamy way to celebrate the classic film.

The Little Mermaid Accent Light – $79.99

Allover iridescent glaze

Pearl lights up

On/Off switch

Two modes: solid white glow and changing colored lights

Requires 3 x AG3 button cell batteries, included

8'' H x 5 1/2'' L x 7'' W

Ariel Mug – The Little Mermaid – $19.99

Ariel Cake Pedestal Stand – The Little Mermaid – $49.99

Ariel Tea for One Set – The Little Mermaid – $69.99

Ariel Storage Vase – The Little Mermaid – $34.99

The Little Mermaid Shell Throw Pillow – $39.99

Fluted seashell shape

Allover Ariel print pattern

Pastel hues

Soft stuffing

12 1/2'' H x 18 1/4'' W

Sebastian and Flounder Mug – The Little Mermaid – $14.99

Fashion Accessories

Heading to the Disney parks this year? Dress up your look with these pretty ears that remind you “life is the bubbles.”

The Little Mermaid Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

The Little Mermaid MagicBand+ – $44.99

Apparel

Dive into Ariel’s world and a new assortment of clothing designed especially for fans.

Ariel Fashion T-Shirt for Women – The Little Mermaid – $36.99

Ariel Bike Shorts for Women – $36.99

Flounder Woven Shirt for Adults – The Little Mermaid – $59.99

Ariel Swing Dress for Women – The Little Mermaid – $59.99

Flounder and Sebastian Jogger Pants for Kids – The Little Mermaid – $29.99

The Little Mermaid Dress for Girls – $44.99

Ariel Fashion Top for Girls – The Little Mermaid – $29.99

Playtime Fun

Beyond clothing styles and home decor, Disney fans can take the fun of The Little Mermaid to the backyard, playroom or on the go!

Ariel Inflatable Splash Pad – The Little Mermaid – $49.99

The Little Mermaid Backpack – $29.99

Ariel Dive Chest Play Set – The Little Mermaid – $19.99

Beyond the Animated Classic: