New Promo for “The Little Mermaid” Debuting in Theaters May 26th

There is a new The Little Mermaid promo that was just released on the Walt Disney Studios YouTube page for the film that will be coming out in May.

We are only 100 days from when The Little Mermaid will be hitting theaters on May 26, 2023.

Walt Disney Studios shared a new promo, including a first look at Ursula.

The Little Mermaid , visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

