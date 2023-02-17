“The Little Mermaid” Ear Headband Coming Soon to shopDisney

One of our favorite Disney accessories are Ear Headbands and this spring, fans will have another stylish pair to add to their collection! The Little Mermaid is getting some love ahead of her return to the big screen and we can’t wait to spend more time with Ariel.

What’s Happening:

Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands are perfect for every Disney vacation and if you’re planning to Disney bound as Ariel on your next trip, shopDisney has the perfect accessory for you.

A new Little Mermaid style is coming soon to shopDisney

Each ear is glittery pink and green transitioning between the two in a beautiful ombre. One ear features pearl “bubbles” for a fun dimensional effect.

There’s a matching bow placed in the center of the headband that’s embellished with scalloped seashells that Ariel would love.

It’s not clear if this design is an actual tie-in item to the live-action The Little Mermaid

The new The Little Mermaid Ear Headband is coming soon to shopDisney

The new The Little Mermaid Ear Headband is coming soon to shopDisney

