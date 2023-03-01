Photos: The Citrus Blossom Moves to EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion for the 2023 Flower & Garden Festival

During this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Figment’s Inspiration Station took over the Odyssey Pavilion. Now for the International Flower & Garden Festival, it’s the Orange Bird’s time to shine, as the Odyssey transforms into The Citrus Blossom.

Citrus flavors abound at The Citrus Blossom, including Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with Orange-Chile Sauce; Citrus Baked Brie with preserved lemon marmalade, limoncello-macerated blueberries and spiced Marcona almonds; and a light and airy lemon meringue pie.

The walls are covered in delightful Orange Bird-inspired art and projections.

Even the tables are decorated!

This delightful mural features some relaxing projections above.

Much of the Orange Bird Flower & Garden merchandise can be found here. Check out our full report for a more in-depth look at some more Flower & Garden and merchandise.

Guests can purchase the new Orange Bird sipper cup, as well as the Orange Bird Little Golden Book.

Here’s a look at the new Orange Bird sipper cup, “holding” the original Orange Bird sipper from the 1970’s.

Follow along with us throughout the day for more coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs daily through July 5th, 2023.