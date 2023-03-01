Season 3 of “The Great” to Premiere Friday, May 12th on Hulu

Star of Hulu’s The Great, Elle Fanning, announced today that season three of the Emmy-winning series will return to Hulu on Friday, May 12th with all ten episodes.

What’s Happening:

Fanning first revealed the image above on her Instagram The Great will debut on May 12th.

will debut on May 12th. Season 3 of The Great sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him content as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and, inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Ron West and Josh Kesselman.