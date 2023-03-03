New Video Showcases Disney Stars Celebrating Their Earliest Disney Memories

A new video from Disney showcases some of our favorite stars from our favorite franchises celebrating their earliest Disney memories as the Walt Disney Company marks their 100th anniversary.

A new video has been shared by the Walt Disney Company featuring some of the most heavy-hitting actors from the company’s vast film catalog sharing their favorite Disney memories.

The video, which opens with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie, also sees celebrities like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones share their fondest Disney memories – whether it be visiting the Disney theme parks, seeing classic films, or even attending a screening of Star Wars

To celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, all the different branches of the company are celebrating in fun, unique ways. Disney Parks kicked off the 100 Years of Wonder celebration earlier this year at the Disneyland Resort World of Color Disney California Adventure Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Walt Disney Animation Studios will also debut their 62nd full-length animated feature, Wish , an epic original animated musical inspired by the studios’ legacy of films and features all-new songs by Grammy-nominated artist Julia Michaels. The magical story, which looks ahead to the next 100 years for the studio and explores how the wishing star that so many Disney characters wished upon came to be, is set in Rosas, a fantasy kingdom where wishes literally can come true. Inspired by watercolor illustrations of fairytales that fascinated Walt Disney, the look of the film blends a timeless watercolor style with contemporary 3D CG animation.

A trio of new films from Disney Live Action will continue Disney's 100-year celebration. These new films include The Little Mermaid , a live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, which opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023; Haunted Mansion Peter Pan & Wendy , a reimagining of the 1953 animated classic, which premieres on Disney+