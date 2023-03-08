Disney Parks To Livestream Special Panel From Star Wars Celebration London Next Month

Disney Parks has shared that they will have a presence at the Star Wars Celebration in London next month, and fans of a Galaxy Far, Far Away will be able to tune in live to catch their panel on April 9th.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has tweeted that they will be part of Star Wars Celebration in London next month, hosting a livestream On April 9 at 11 a.m. ET.

The panel and corresponding live stream invite Star Wars fans to join some of the creative minds from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm for a special look at how The Walt Disney Company brings Star Wars to life at the Disney Parks and beyond.

