Destination D23 Returns to Walt Disney World In September To Celebrate 100 Years of Disney

Today marks the anniversary of the Official Disney Fan Club, D23, and to celebrate, the club has announced this year’s Destination D23 event in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is marking their anniversary today by announcing, not only a member appreciation month, but one of their signature events, Destination D23, returning to Walt Disney World in September.

The last 100 years have been filled with hope, innovation, and magic that has all been made possible by the ultimate Disney fans. Those in attendance will be able to celebrate beloved moments and memories with behind-the-scenes stories, and special guests and performances. They’ll also get a sneak peek at the company’s boundless future, be among the first to access exclusive shopping opportunities, and experience plenty of surprises at this fan-favorite event!

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Celebrate a century of Disney storytelling at the biggest Disney fan event of the year. Join Disney archivists, historians, Imagineers, cast members, Disney Legends, and luminaries for three magical days honoring Disney’s first 100 years.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, returns to host a presentation about what makes the Disney experiences so magical and memorable for our guests and fans around the world. There will also be panels looking at Walt’s earliest days in California, the “Disney you didn’t know” featuring astonishing Disney facts, and 100 years of “Weird Disney.”

Plus, the Walt Disney Archives will have a special exhibit in honor of Disney’s 100-year milestone, Mickey’s of Glendale brings back its popular pop-up shop featuring Destination D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering offerings, and the Ink & Paint

And for the first time ever, The Walt Disney Company Store will open a pop-up store offering employee and D23 Member-exclusive merchandise.

Tickets go on sale March 14 at 1pm ET. More presentations, panelists, and activities will be announced soon, and additional information can be found at the official website here

Starting today, March 10th, D23 is kicking of Member Appreciation Month to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Disney’s official fan club! D23 Gold Members already received their exclusive magnet featuring the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue. And starting today, members will enjoy a variety of digital delights including customized downloads, delicious recipes, and brand-new content at D23.com.

D23 will also be offering members terrific discounts throughout the month including savings on D23 Gold Member merchandise at shopDisney, 23% off all merchandise from BoxLunch, a Ghirardelli Chocolate discount, and more. This continues D23’s ongoing series of exclusive offers for members, such as the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Handcar by Lionel.

