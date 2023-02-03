Disney100 Platinum Finished Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Handcar Available for Pre-Order for D23 Gold Members

In celebration of Disney100, Lionel Trains has released a reproduction of the classic 1934 handcar featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and they have an exclusive offer for D23 Gold Members.

D23 Gold Members can pre-order Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Handcar in the D23-exclusive platinum finish.

Joshua Lionel Cowen and Walt Disney joined forces in 1934 and reached a licensing agreement that brought Mickey Mouse to a new train toy.

The “No. 1100 Mickey Mouse Handcar” sold more than 250,000 pieces, saving Lionel from bankruptcy.

Now, to celebrate Disney100, Lionel is releasing a Disney100 edition of the groundbreaking ’34 handcar, as well as the D23-exclusive platinum-finished version.

To pre-order the new handcar, D23 Gold Members can simply sign in to receive access to a special link.

If you are not yet a D23 Gold Member, new members will receive access as well.

The handcars will arrive in Fall 2023.