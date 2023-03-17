New Chip & Dale Figures Added to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster in Mickey’s Toontown

When Mickey’s Toontown reopens this Sunday, March 19th at Disneyland, the classic Gadget’s Go-Coaster will be slightly reimagined into Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, and with it will come new statues of the mischievous chipmunks.
What’s Happening:
- Go nuts on a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster created by the resident tinkerer of Mickey’s Toontown, Gadget Hackwrench.
- As young thrill seekers coast through the newly renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, they’ll see a statue of Chip and Dale on either side of them.
- Dale is holding a tea cup reminiscent of one from the Mad Tea Party, while Chip is ready to send Zipper the fly from Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers into the cup.
- Despite the name change, the beloved characters of Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers are actually getting greater representation.
- In addition to Zipper, Gadget’s presence will remain with a new figure added to the lift hill to make first time coaster riders more comfortable.
More Mickey’s Toontown News:
- Pete will be making his Disney Parks debut and Mickey will have a new look when Mickey’s Toontown reopens.
- Plenty of new merchandise will be available at the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, including candy like Power Limes and a trackless Runaway Railway Train play set.
- The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown replaces its zany tone with one that is more comfortable and welcoming to even the smallest guests.
