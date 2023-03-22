Swing Into Action with Miles Morales Gamer-Verse Figure Inspired by “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Video Game

This spring fans of Spider-Man and Miles Morales can dive into the Gamer-Verse with a new action figure inspired by the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game.

What’s Happening:

In Fall 2023, Miles Morales and Spider-Man will team up for a new gaming adventure when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes exclusively to PlayStation 5

There’s no match to the pulse pounding thrill of being Spider-Man and Sony’s PlayStation puts that power in the hands of fans with their exciting video games. Now Hasbro is coming along for the ride with a Miles Morales figure that’s as awesome as you’d imagine.

The Gamer-Verse line features a 6-inch scale version of the young web slinger, and comes with alternate hands and accessories that are great for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers starting March 23 at 1PM ET.

“With Peter Parker as his mentor, Miles Morales discovers allies and enemies as the newest Spider-Man.”

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales