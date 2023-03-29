First Look at New “Silver Anniversary at Sea” Costumes for Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse

Disney Cruise Line has shared a first look at Mickey and Minnie appearing in their brand-new costumes for the upcoming “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration.

What’s Happening:

We’ve previously seen concept art for Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse’s dazzling new ensembles, but this is the first time we’ve seen the real deal.

Complete with dazzling, multi-toned fabric and nautical gold accents, their coordinated looks showcase the celebration’s signature color, Shimmering Seas.

Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Chip and Dale will also appear in similar costumes for the event.

This summer, Disney Cruise Line will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Disney will celebrate with limited-time “Silver Anniversary at Sea” offerings across all five Disney Cruise Line ships from May through September 2023.

The event will see the debut of a signature song serving as the soundtrack of the celebration, tunefully threading nostalgic memories of vacations past with the anticipation of new family adventures to come. The uplifting new melody will manifest in a variety of ways during summer sailings.

