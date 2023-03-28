Captain Minnie Mouse Reveals New Outfit For Sailings On Disney Treasure

A new video has revealed what outfit Captain Minnie Mouse will don on her voyages on the upcoming 6th cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

A new video released by Disney Parks is showcasing the new garb that will be worn by Captain Minnie Mouse as she helms the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure.

The video shows Captain Minnie on an existing ship, (likely the Disney Wish, where she is also Captain) and being approached by members of her crew, handing her a treasure map. An adventure like this needs a new wardrobe right?

From there, she heads into her trunks of clothing, trying on existing Cruise Line garb, including her outfits for Castaway Cay, Alaska Cruises aboard the Disney Wonder, and her outfit for Pirates IN the Caribbean night.

She finally selects a new, unseen adventurous outfit before we see the ominous “To Be Continued” meaning there is more to expect from Captain Minnie and the Disney Treasure.

At D23 Expo on Sept. 11, 2022, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro unveiled first details on the fleet’s sixth ship, named Disney Treasure, designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin.

The signature atrium character statue — a Disney Cruise Line tradition — will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024. Following the Disney Wish, which set sail in July 2022, it’s the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.