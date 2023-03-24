Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise To Voyage In Europe For First Time

Disney Vacation Club has announced their 2024 Member Cruise aboard the Disney Cruise Line, this year setting sail for a voyage on the Mediterranean.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has announced their 2024 Member Cruise, taking place in Europe for a sailing on the Mediterranean aboard the Disney Dream.

Disney Vacation Club Members who join the voyage will Depart from Barcelona on a 7-night Mediterranean sailing to exquisite cities across Italy and France.

Throughout the cruise, Disney Vacation Club members will enjoy exclusive in-room gifts, made-for-Members entertainment, special Character Greetings and more.

The ultimate Member Cruise sets sail in Europe for the first time ever, where members will be enchanted by the beautiful Amalfi Coast and historic cities, including Naples and Rome. Plus, spend 2 delightful days at sea, enjoying signature Disney entertainment, themed dining, refreshing pools, live shows and more. Explore the scheduled itinerary for the 2024 Member Cruise in Europe: Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Depart from Barcelona, Spain Sunday, May 19, 2024 – Enjoy a day at sea filled with unique experiences and special shows created with Members in mind Monday, May 20, 2024 – Arrive in Naples (Pompeii), Italy Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – Arrive in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy Wednesday, May 22, 2024 – Arrive in Livorno (Florence, Pisa), Italy Thursday, May 23, 2024 – Arrive in Villefranche (Monte Carlo, Nice), France Friday, May 24, 2024 – Take advantage of another relaxing, fun-filled day at sea Saturday, May 25, 2024 – Return to Barcelona, Spain

A Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise elevates the already spectacular Disney Cruise Line experience. Standout features include “insider” shows, commemorative gifts, themed décor and more—all crafted with our Members in mind. Some of the best and brightest from the incredible Disney family of studios and storytellers will come together to present amazing shows and experiences—with fun for every member of the family.

Booking details for the Member Cruise are expected to be announced in the future.

Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club also announced a separate cruise Lighthouse Point.