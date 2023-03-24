Disney Cruise Line To Host Exclusive Disney Vacation Club Member Voyage to Lighthouse Point in June 2024

Set to set sail in June of 2024, Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy an exclusive voyage to the new private Disney Cruise Line destination, Lighthouse Point, aboard the Disney Magic.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has revealed that they will soon be allowing booking for an exclusive voyage just for Disney Vacation Club members.

Members will be able to set sail aboard the Disney Magic for a 5-night cruise that will transport them to the glorious sun, sea and sand of The Bahamas. Enjoy unmatched Disney Cruise Line hospitality, then unwind amid the charm and splendor of Disney Castaway Cay and the all-new island paradise—Lighthouse Point!

Here's the scheduled itinerary for the 2024 Member Exclusive Voyage to Lighthouse Point: Friday, June 14, 2024 – Depart from Fort Lauderdale, FL Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Arrive at Lighthouse Point Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Arrive at Disney Castaway Cay Monday, June 17, 2024 – Arrive at Lighthouse Point Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – Day at Sea Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – Return to Fort Lauderdale, FL

The opportunity to indulge in the natural beauty of The Bahamas and be among the first to experience Lighthouse Point is a part of the Disney Collection Exchange for Disney Vacation Club Members.

The cruise will be aboard the Disney Magic, which combines classic nostalgia and modern amenities with Disney’s signature service. Guests can step aboard for spacious staterooms that ensure everyone’s comfort, get lost in original Broadway-quality entertainment and indulge in first-rate dining.

Details on how Disney Vacation Club members can book the exclusive voyage are expected to be announced in the near future.

Members should also note that this is NOT the 2024 DVC Member cruise