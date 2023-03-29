Disney100: Rock ‘Em Socks Celebrates Music and Wonder with Their D100 Collection

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Rock ‘Em Socks is joining the festivities with new designs rolling out all year long! Last month, Steamboat Willie took the spotlight and now the focus is on musical Disney moments featuring Mickey Mouse and some other friends.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you want to bring some fun to your footwear and have a major distaste for boring socks, Rock ’Em Socks is here to save the day. As a leader in unique and trendy socks, they’re the perfect partners for a Disney100 series.

Earlier this year the brand announced their D100 collection celebrating Disney and 100 Years of Wonder and kicked things off with Mickey Mouse as the main focus. Now it’s time for the third drop in the collection and this time it’s all about Disney Musical Moments

Step up your sock game with the most magical collection from Rock 'Em yet! Celebrate 100 years of Disney and their musical enchantment with 3 limited-edition socks featuring iconic tunes and beloved characters! #D100 #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/F2l3w9EUVc — Rock 'Em Socks 🧦 (@RockEmSocks) March 23, 2023

Rock ‘Em’s signature black-soled socks get a fun update with Mickey Mouse celebrating music. The “leader of the band that’s made for you and me” shows off his conductor talents and melodious skills on three stylish patterns that every fan will want in their sock drawer.

Each pair of socks is made with high-quality materials and features the iconic stories that Disney fans worldwide resonate with.

The second D100 collection—Music and Wonder— is available now on RockEmSocks.com

Links to the new socks can be found below!

Mickey leads the band on these ombre purple socks that are also decorated with miniature musical staff and notes icons. But guess what, Mickey is not alone! Joining the parade are Peter Pan, Mei Lee, Miguel, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Elsa and more.

Disney100 Collection – Music and Wonder All-Over – Rock ‘Em Socks – $19.99

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

The music and wonder print is joined by two additional designs that focus on the early days of Mickey Mouse. A greyscale print features a background of wide music notes. At the top of the calf, is the Silly Symphonies logo with Mickey Mouse playing a grand piano. The final pair is grey, white and orange and features Mickey playing several instruments at once.

Disney100 Collection – Musical 3-Pack – Rock ‘Em Socks – $60.00

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Disney100 Rock ‘Em Socks:

A whole year of cool Disney socks? Sign us up! The collection launched in January 2023 with Mickey Mouse and will feature plenty of other exciting character spotlights. New designs will drop on the 23rd of each month.

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.