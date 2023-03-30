Laughing Place’s Star Wars Podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” to Host Panel at Celebration 2023 with Author Adam Christopher

After launching more than three years ago, Laughing Place’s own Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” and its host Mike Celestino are thrilled to announce a panel presentation at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, which takes place next week in London, England.

For this year’s Celebration panel interview, Mike and “Who’s the Bossk?” will be welcoming author Adam Christopher, who penned the acclaimed 2022 novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith– a story that helps bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and the recently completed sequels, focusing on the characters of Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, and Sith assassin Ochi of Bestoon.

What's happening:

) for an in-depth discussion about the writer’s career and relationship with the Star Wars franchise. In addition to Shadow of the Sith , Christopher has also contributed short stories to the Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View anthology collections, written his own standalone novels Seven Wonders and Hang Wire , created the Empire State , Ray Electromatic Mysteries , and Spider Wars series of books, and even added to the Dishonored , Elementary , and Stranger Things storytelling universes.

What they're saying:

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino: “I am beyond thrilled to announce my guest for the LIVE episode of "Who's the Bossk?" at Star Wars Celebration: Adam Christopher, author of Shadow of the Sith . This will be an in-depth, ‘Actors Studio’ type interview covering his career and relationship with Star Wars.”

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at the ExCel Center in London. For additional information and to purchase tickets to the event, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.