Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 146: The Fantabulous Vindication of One Jar Jar Binks with Joseph Shirley and Mike Mack
Date: March 23rd, 2023 (interview recorded March 21st, episode recorded March 23rd)
LaughingPlace.com contributor Mike Mack joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of this week’s new episodes of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Chapter 20 – The Foundling” and “Tipping Point” respectively. Plus, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett composer Joseph Shirley stops by for a half-hour discussion of his music career, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
