Rosa Mexicano Now Open For Hungry Guests and Orlando Locals at Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort

The Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, part of a complex that also includes that Walt Disney World Swan Resort as well as the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, has officially opened a new dining location that is sure to become a favorite for anyone visiting Walt Disney World – tourists and locals alike.

The all-new Rosa Mexicano offers a fresh take on authentic Mexican classic dishes in a stylish and festive atmosphere. Located down the hall from the favorite Todd English’s Bluezoo at the Walt Disney World Dolphin, the new restaurant replaces the former Fresh Mediterranean Market Restaurant.

Though the restaurant is not exclusive to the resort, with current locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland (as well as upcoming openings in Las Vegas and Fort Lauderdale), this locations honors the dynamic brand, known for an elevated fiesta dining experience, including signature menu items and award-winning margaritas.

The restaurant also features Rosa Mexicano's renowned beverage portfolio, which boasts over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits – and of course, the restaurant's signature frozen pomegranate margarita, named the best in New York City.

The new Walt Disney World Dolphin location also features its own exclusive drink, the Acapulco Club, which features Blood Orange infused Tito’s Vodka, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Cliff Diver’s Bitters Blend, Aquafaba, and a special panache that pays tribute to the Acapulco Cliff Divers, which are also featured along the wall near the entry of the restaurant in a dimensional feature.

Blending traditional and culinary innovations, the menu showcases varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico, time-honored preparation techniques and modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico. Executive Chef Dan Harmon and Rosa Mexicano Chef Ryan Mills presented a number of different flavors and items from the menu.

Favorites included Chicken Flautas (Fried Corn Tortillas filled with Pulled All-Natural Chicken, Shaved Cabbage, Crema, Queso Fresco, Tomatillo & Avocado Salsa), Chicken Enchiladas AKA Roasted Chicken Suizas

(Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Chihuahua Cheese, Crema, Cilantro, Onion), and Camarones Diablos (Crispy Shrimp, Fiery Chile de Árbol Sauce, Cool Avocado Ranch). But beware, the latter packs a lot of spice in a small package.

Anecdotally speaking, we were told only one drop of the Chile de Arbol sauce arrives on the shrimp, and in early servings, more landed on the shrimp, causing those who sampled to break into heat sweats. Tableside guacamole is also sure to be a fan favorite at the location.

With Walt Disney World being a family destination, of course there is a multi-person platter available. Guests can enjoy Parrilladas in different sizes. Rosa’s Own Mexican-Style Mixed Grill, Served on a Sizzling Platter, accompanied with Freshly Made Corn Tortillas, Roasted Onions, Frijoles Borrachos, Cheese-Stuffed Jalapeño, Charred Tomato Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and come in various sizes for 2, 4, or 6, with the largest containing Red Chile Chicken, Grilled Chorizo Sausage, 10oz Certified Angus Beef NY Strip, Jumbo Shrimp with Cilantro Chimichurri, Grilled Cocoa Rubbed Short Ribs.

Take a look at the full menu below.

(You can also get a better look at the menu at the official website, here.)

Guests will also enjoy captivating décor, with dramatic design elements familiar to fans of the brand, which transports guests on a unique culinary journey. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant seats up to about 189 guests, including a 40-person bar and a beautiful private dining room for 50. One notable design feature is a centerpiece painting of regarded Mexican artist Frieda Kahlo, noted for her self-portraits featuring bold, vibrant colors.

“Staying true to our founding chef Josefina Howard’s vision of introducing Mexican culinary traditions to the world, it’s incredibly gratifying to see Rosa Mexicano open in such an iconic location,” said Jim Dunn, CEO of Rosa Mexicano. “Orlando residents and visitors alike will experience our fresh take on authentic Mexican food and will enjoy the fun and festivity of dining at Rosa Mexicano.

Rosa Mexicano is now open at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, near EPCOT.